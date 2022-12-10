US Homeland Security spokesman John Kirby said Russia and Iran are going through “large-scale” military cooperation, including air defense systems and drones, amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine and the crackdown on protests in the Islamic Republic against the clerical ruling elite. The US and UK point out that through the arms swap with Tehran, Moscow is even aiming to obtain hundreds of ballistic missiles.

Russia and Iran, a military alliance that deepens and raises alarms in the West.

Moscow is reportedly moving to provide Tehran with advanced military assistance, including air defense systems, helicopters and fighter jets.

This is “an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their relationship into a full-fledged defense partnership,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a news conference.

It is an arms cooperation that strengthens Tehran’s military capabilities at a time when it is exercising strong repression against the wave of protests in the country, which began last September due to the death of the young Mahsa Amini, but which have spread to demands for the departure of the clerical elite that governs the country.

In addition, Russia would be training Iranian pilots to maneuver Sukhoi Su-35 fighter planes, a type of aircraft that they would receive copies of in a year.

“These fighter jets will significantly strengthen Iran’s air force relative to its regional neighbors,” Kirby said.

Citing US Intel, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, “Russia is seeking to collaborate with Iran on areas like weapons development and training. We are concerned that Russia intends to provide Iran with advanced military components.” https://t.co/5RWTio87Q5 — UANI (@UANI) December 9, 2022



According to the US government, in exchange, the Islamic Republic provides the Kremlin with hundreds of drones to support Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

The two military allies are even considering installing a drone assembly line on Russian soil, added the senior White House official, citing information from his country’s intelligence agencies.

This transfer of military arsenal could be more powerful, since Iran considers the sale of hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia. Washington points out that it has not yet been able to establish why that agreement has not been consummated.

The US Homeland Security spokesman argued that this exchange of weapons violates UN Security Council resolutions and that Washington would be “using the tools at our disposal to expose and disrupt these activities.”

UK: Russia-Iran military alliance will escalate to “unprecedented” level

The British Ministry of Defense agreed with the White House’s denunciations, which, after citing information from the intelligence agencies of its country, indicated that Moscow is now trying to obtain more weapons. Among them, hundreds of ballistic missiles from Iran.

The Defense Ministry indicated that it is very likely that Russia has already used a large part of its stocks of its own SS-26 Iskander short-range ballistic missiles, which could carry a 500kg warhead up to 500km.

London says that if Moscow manages to get a large number of these missiles operational, Iran will likely use them to continue and expand its campaign of attacks against Ukraine’s crucial infrastructure.

The British government sees it possible that Iran’s support for the Russian army will grow in the coming months and, in return, Moscow will probably offer Tehran an “unprecedented” level of military and technical support.

The latest intelligence update from the ministry says the Islamic Republic has become one of the Kremlin’s main arms sponsors since Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

A cooperation that is transforming the defense relationship between Tehran and Moscow to levels not seen until now.

With AP and local media