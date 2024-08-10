John Bolton: Trump Will Refuse to Concede 2024 Election Defeat

Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton has warned about the actions of the US presidential candidate if he loses the election. reports The Hill.

Bolton expects a repeat of the 2020 scenario. He believes that Trump is already preparing the ground in case of his defeat. According to him, this is evidenced by the politician’s words about the unconstitutionality of the nomination of US Vice President Kamala Harris for the post of head of state from the Democratic Party without going through the primaries.

“Trump never loses. And so if he is not declared the winner in 2024, then just like in 2020, he will feel that he was treated unfairly,” he said. Bolton believes that Trump will again refuse to concede defeat.

The former Trump adviser added that the former American leader does not see the difference between truth and lies. “If it doesn’t agree with someone else’s opinion, he doesn’t care, and he’s gotten away with it for decades. So in his mind, the truth is whatever he wants it to be,” he said.

Bolton stressed that this is precisely how the discrepancy between the current statements of the former head of the White House and the past ones is explained.

Earlier, Trump called his rival Harris a third-rate candidate and expressed doubts about the need to hold debates with her. The former US president recalled that Harris was among the first to leave the primary elections. He said that at that moment the press was “normal”, and now it is trying to present the vice president in a better light.