The US State Department said on Tuesday (18) that Secretary Antony Blinken will meet this week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the crisis in the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. It will be the resumption of dialogues held last week in Europe, in which the impasse was not resolved.

According to the State Department, Blinken will meet on Wednesday (19) with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, and on Thursday (20) with representatives of the German government and the so-called Quad group (which brings together United States, Australia, Japan and India) in Berlin.

Finally, on Friday (21), Blinken will meet in Geneva with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, with whom the American spoke on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said an attack from Moscow was imminent. “We believe that we are now at a stage where Russia could, at any moment, launch an attack on Ukraine,” Psaki said during his daily press conference.

Last week, American and Russian diplomats had already met in Geneva, and then talks took place within the framework of the Russia-NATO (Western military alliance) council in Brussels and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna, but there was no progress in the negotiation.

Ukraine estimates that about 100,000 Russian troops are already concentrated on the border and fears an invasion along the lines of the annexation of Crimea and the separatist movements in the Donbass region supported by Moscow, both in 2014. Russia claims it is aimed only at self-defense and , for the demobilization of troops, makes demands such as the veto of a possible entry of Ukraine into NATO, demands that the United States and allies consider unacceptable.

Also last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov suggested that Russia could bring missiles or military infrastructure to Venezuela and Cuba; the Americans responded with the threat of “decisive” action.

The United States has accused Russia of sending saboteurs to eastern Ukraine to carry out a fake operation that could serve as a pretext for President Vladimir Putin to order an invasion of the country. Another factor that raised tensions in recent days was the holding of military exercises between Russia and Belarus on Belarusian territory.