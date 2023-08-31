US officials warned on Wednesday (30) about the progress of negotiations between Russia and North Korea for the purchase of weapons.

Sources at the White House Security Council revealed to the American press that talks are active and could result in the supply of various types of ammunition by North Korea to Russia, to be used in the war in Ukraine.

White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby highlighted continuing concern that North Korea was planning to provide military support to Russian forces involved in Ukraine. Since Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu’s visit to North Korea in late July, the leaders of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, have strengthened bilateral cooperation, including on military matters.

“We remain concerned that North Korea continues to consider the possibility of providing military support to Russian military forces in Ukraine and we have new information that we can share today that the arms talks between Russia and North Korea are actively moving forward. “, White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a telephone news conference.

Under the possible deal under discussion, Russia would receive substantial amounts of different types of munitions from North Korea, which would be destined for use on the battlefield in Ukraine. US officials have warned that such an agreement would violate multiple resolutions issued by the UN Security Council.

Other details about the negotiations indicate that they also involve a possible agreement to exchange “food and fuel” for weapons.

Kirby urged North Korea to stop arms talks with Russia and stick to its past commitments not to supply or sell arms to the country of Vladimir Putin. The spokesperson also noted that the US government has taken steps to expose and enforce sanctions against individuals and entities involved in these activities.

Intelligence information made available to the White House reveals that Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un have been exchanging messages directly throughout these negotiations. Although they were described as “superficial”, they suggest a progress in the talks.

The US government maintains that Russia depends on countries such as North Korea and Iran to acquire the necessary weapons for its participation in the conflict with Ukraine. North Korea and Iran, both isolated internationally because of their nuclear programs and historic human rights, have been targets of accusations of military cooperation with Russia.

In March of this year, the White House had already released information about alleged attempts at a “food for weapons” deal between Russia and North Korea, in which Russia would provide food supplies in exchange for munitions from the Asian country. (With EFE Agency)