Blinken: Middle East attacks raise risks of unpredictable consequences

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said further attacks in the Middle East raise the risk of unpredictable consequences. Blinken’s joint press conference with his Australian counterparts was broadcast live Online State Department.

The United States’ commitment to defending Israel is “unwavering,” he said. Blinken stressed that Washington will continue to “defend Israel from attacks by terrorist groups or their sponsors.”

“No one should allow the conflict to escalate, in recent days we have been in constant contact with partners in the region and beyond… We have conveyed this message to Iran and Israel,” he noted.

The day before, American media wrote that Iran was noticeably preparing for an attack on Israel in the coming days, moving equipment and conducting exercises. As journalists specified, the Iranian Armed Forces are moving missile launchers and conducting military exercises.

In addition, it was previously reported that the US is transferring troops between Iraq and Saudi Arabia in connection with an expected Iranian attack on Israel.