The United States on Friday expressed concern about a “full-scale military association” between Russia and Iran, describing it as “detrimental” to Ukraine, Iran’s neighbors and “the international community”. ”.

Iran is accused by Western powers of supplying Russia with drones for the war against Ukraine, as Moscow bombs the country’s energy infrastructure in search of an advantage in the conflict.

Washington has condemned security cooperation between Iran and Russia in the past, but on Friday it described an extensive relationship involving equipment such as drones, helicopters and fighter jets.

“Russia looks forward to collaborating with Iran in areas such as weapons development, training,” White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

Moscow “is offering Iran an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their relationship into a full-fledged defense partnership,” he added.

“We have also seen reports that Moscow and Tehran are considering establishing a joint production line for lethal drones in Russia. We urge Iran to reverse course and not take these steps.”

Moscow’s envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, rejected the claims. During a Security Council meeting, he stated that the “military-industrial complex in Russia can work perfectly well and does not need anyone’s help.”

Still according to Nebenzia, claims about drones have already been refuted several times before.

Kirby also stated that the United States will sanction “three entities based in Russia” involved “in the acquisition and use of Iranian drones”.

The sanctions are aimed at Russian aerospace forces, the State Center for Unmanned Aviation No. 924 and the Military Transport Aviation Command.

“The United States will continue to use all tools at its disposal to stop these transfers and impose consequences on those engaged in these activities,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In October, Tehran admitted to sending drones to Russia but insisted the equipment was provided before the invasion of Ukraine.

Kirby said the United States is also concerned that Russia “is intent on providing Iran with sophisticated military components,” including helicopters and air defense systems.

– Sordid deals –

According to reports, Iranian pilots are learning to fly advanced Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets in Russia, and Tehran could receive the planes next year, which would “significantly strengthen Iran’s air force relative to its regional neighbors.”

The United States also believes that Iran is considering selling “hundreds of ballistic missiles” to Russia.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Friday referred to “sordid deals” between Moscow and Tehran and said in a statement that Iran had sent drones to Russia in exchange for “military and technical support”.

This “will increase the risk it poses to our partners in the Middle East and to international security”, added Cleverly, promising that “the UK will continue to expose this desperate alliance and hold both countries accountable”.

Kirby on Friday announced a new $275 million aid package to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses, in particular against Russian drones.

The Pentagon released details of the package, which includes anti-drone weapons as well as ammunition for Himars precision rocket systems, 80,000 155mm artillery shells, about 150 generators and other equipment.

The latest package, made up of equipment from US stockpiles, takes Washington’s military assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 to more than $19.3 billion.