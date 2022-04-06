The main US anti-narcotics agency warned on Wednesday that there is a rise in cases of “massive overdoses” involving drugs such as cocaine mixed with deadly doses of fentanyl.

In a letter addressed to law enforcement authorities in the United States, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) cited seven incidents since January in which several people overdosed and died in the same locality after unintentionally ingesting doses of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

“In the past two months alone, there have been at least seven confirmed cases of massive overdoses across the United States. […]resulting in 29 deaths,” the DEA recorded in the document.

“Many of the victims of these massive overdoses thought they were using cocaine and had no idea that they were actually ingesting fentanyl.”

The DEA cited a January 28 case in which 10 people on the same Washington city block overdosed after consuming crack cocaine made from a byproduct of cocaine mixed with fentanyl. Nine out of ten died.

On March 4, at a homeless shelter in Austin, Texas, 21 individuals overdosed and three died after consuming crack cocaine that contained a mixture of cocaine and methamphetamine, and which included fentanyl.

Other overdose cases like these occurred in South Florida, Colorado, Nebraska and Missouri, revealing the magnitude of the problem.

“Fentanyl is highly addictive, it is in all 50 states and drug dealers are increasingly mixing it with other types of drugs – powdered or pills – in an effort to increase addiction and attract repeat buyers,” the statement said. DEA

The agency says dealers are putting fentanyl in fake prescription pills like OxyContin, Percocet and Vicodin, which are popular with addicts.

Fentanyl — which is cheaper to produce and deadly in small amounts — and other synthetic opioids were involved in two-thirds of the 105,000 overdose deaths in the United States in 2021 (as of October).

The agency instructed local authorities to assume that fentanyl is present in any drug they find.

