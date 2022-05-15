The United States has warned North Korea is preparing to conduct its first nuclear test since 2017 this month.. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said: “The United States has concluded that North Korea may be prepared to carry out a (nuclear) test as early as this month, his seventh test of this type”. Psaki herself has specified that “we have shared this information with our allies.”

This warning fits with the forecasts of different experts suggesting that the North Korean government could carry out such a test very soon, and is “consistent with recent public statements and destabilizing actions” of Pyongyangas indicated by the White House spokeswoman.

US President Joe Biden plans to visit Seoul, South Korea at the end of next week, although Psaki declined to confirm whether he plans to travel to the DMZ, the four-kilometre-wide demilitarized strip separating the two Koreas.

The only thing that Jen Psaki has specified about Biden’s official trip to the South Korean capital is that the president “will continue to strengthen these alliances and making clear our commitment to the security of South Korea”.

North Korea’s recent missile launches

North Korea has fired this Thursday, as a test, at least three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, also known as the East Sea. Its about sixteenth test carried out by the Kim Jong-un regime so far this year, despite the fact that the resolutions adopted by the United Nations prevent North Korea from carrying out this type of operation.

In fact, last week Pyongyang conducted yet another test which, according to Seoul, allowed the country launch a ballistic missile from a submarine.