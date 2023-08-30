CNN: F-16 fighters will be tempting targets for Russian cruise missiles

F-16 fighters transferred to Ukraine will be a tempting target for Russian cruise missiles, warned CNN columnists Tim Lister and Oren Lieberman.

They clarified that for now the priority for the Russian troops is the destruction of anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) Patriot. However, according to journalists, F-16 aircraft will be a much more tempting target for airfield strikes with cruise missiles and other weapons in the air.

The authors emphasized that Ukrainian pilots will face a serious threat in the face of Russian air defense (AD) systems, in particular, S-400 systems and surface-to-air missiles.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that F-16s could appear at the front in the spring of next year. He explained that for their application it is necessary to prepare the necessary infrastructure, which will take at least six months.