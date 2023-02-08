IA second phase has begun in Washington in dealing with the balloon affair. While counterintelligence has fulfilled its first mission by shooting down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon and the debris is being evaluated, the American government has begun to diplomatically exploit the Chinese embarrassment: Washington is enlightening the world about what the Chinese are really doing to lead in the shield.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for China, North Korea and Mongolia. Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

The Washington Post, citing American intelligence services, reported on Wednesday that the State Department briefed its embassies on the extent of Chinese espionage and instructed them to share the information with allies and partners.

The bottom line is that the balloon and the second object sighted over Colombia are part of Beijing’s extensive surveillance program run by the People’s Liberation Army. Balloons of this type have been collecting information about military installations in countries and areas that are of strategic interest to Beijing for years. These included Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines. So far, Chinese balloons have been spotted over five continents.

China shows interest in military intelligence

Initial contradictions in the American reading of the affair have now been resolved. At first it was said that the balloon posed no danger, also because it was an outdated technology compared to spy satellites. It was then pointed out that the mission differed from previous missions in that the balloon stayed over sensitive military installations for a longer period of time. Now, the newspaper quoted a government official as saying: “The Chinese have combined incredibly ancient technology with modern communications and observation capabilities to gather intelligence on other countries’ armed forces.”







On Monday, Wendy Sherman, the deputy secretary of state, along with Pentagon officials, chaired a briefing on China’s espionage program attended by 150 foreign diplomats from 40 embassies. In addition, detailed information was sent to all of their own embassies in order to inform other partners about Chinese espionage. “Our allies and partners are very interested,” the government official said, according to the newspaper.

Countries where military installations have already been the target of Chinese espionage were specifically informed. In Japan there was speculation in 2020 about an object in the sky that appears in a new light today. Many of the allies and partners understand that they too are vulnerable, the government official said.