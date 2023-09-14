The United States warned North Korea on Wednesday that no country should help Russian President Vladimir Putin “kill innocent Ukrainians”and stressed that he must face the consequences if he does so.

“We continue to urge North Korea to honor its public commitment not to support the Russian war in Ukraine.”. “No nation should help Vladimir Putin in any way to kill innocent Ukrainians,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a news conference.

The Russian president and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held negotiations this Wednesday at the Russian Vostochny cosmodromein the Siberian Amur region.

Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Kim Jong-un.

In statements to public television Rossía-1, Putin later stated that there is room for military and space cooperation with North Korea.

“If they decide to move forward with some type of arms deal, there will certainly be repercussions for North Korea, both the United States and the international community,” Kirby reiterated. Washington Sees it likely that Moscow will look for artillery: “They depend a lot on artillery, so some type of artillery is very possible,” he concluded.

The North Korean leader arrived in the Russian Far East in the midst of strong suspicions from the West about the intention of both countries to strengthen military cooperation and space through a weapons and technology supply agreement.

According to Western sources, Kim would be willing to support Moscow’s war with “millions” of artillery shells and ammunition.

Kim traveled to Russia with a delegation that included his sister Kim Yo-Jong, and the defense and foreign ministers.as well as the director of the Industrial Department of Munitions and the secretary for Science and Education of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party, linked to the North Korean space program.

