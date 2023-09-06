Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Russia uses up tons of ammunition in the Ukraine war. Now President Putin is probably seeking the help of North Korea’s ruler Kim. Is there an arms deal?

Washington, DC/Moscow – The US threatens North Korea in case of arms deliveries Russia with consequences. If the North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un the country in Ukraine war with arms deals, this will “throw a bad light on North Korea,” said the national security adviser USAJake Sullivan, in Washington, DC North Korea will “pay a price for it” in the international community.

According to US information, Kim is planning a meeting with the Kremlin boss Wladimir Putin in Russia to contact him about arms deliveries Moscow to negotiate. According to Sullivan, Kim expects the negotiations on Arms deals between North Korea and Russia continued – also at the level of heads of state and “perhaps even personally”.

In April 2019, Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin met in person for the first and last time. © Valery Melnikov/TASS

North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un reportedly wants to meet with Vladimir Putin

According to information from New York Times Kim apparently wants to meet the Russian President in Vladivostok in September. An economic forum will take place there from September 10th to 13th. According to the report, Kim could travel by armored train to the port city in Russia’s Far East, which is not too far from North Korea. Kim and Putin met in Vladivostok in 2019.

The NYTimes According to Putin, he hopes to be supplied with North Korean artillery shells and anti-tank weapons. Kim is concerned with modern technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines as well as food aid for the population. He is also trying to get food aid for his impoverished country. Also the Washington Post reported on the planned meeting.

The Russian government declined to comment on the reports. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he could not confirm plans: “There is nothing to say.” The trip would be Kim’s first foreign visit in more than four years and the first since corona-Pandemic.

Russia and North Korea want to expand cooperation

“We will continue to urge North Korea to honor its public commitments and refrain from supplying arms to Russia,” Sullivan said. According to him, the Russian defense industry is under pressure and the Russian government is looking for ways to procure ammunition.

In mid-August, Russia and North Korea announced that they would expand their cooperation and cooperate more closely in the area of ​​defense, among other things. Russia’s defense minister Sergei Shoigu, who visited Pyongyang in July, said recently that both countries are discussing the possibility of joint military exercises. (cs with agencies)