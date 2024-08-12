White House spokesman John Kirby said Monday that The United States believes Iran could launch “a series of major attacks” against Israel this week.

The issue was raised during a conversation between President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, Kirby said.

Tensions in the Middle East are at their highest level since the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, attributed to Israel, and the death a day earlier of the military chief of Lebanese Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, in an attack near Beirut claimed by Israel.

Portrait of slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh during a demonstration in Lebanon. Photo:AFP

Iran and its allies have threatened Israel with a “severe” response, raising fears that the war could spread to the rest of the Middle East.

Since then, the versions have been contradictory. The Israeli media outlet Walla, citing two anonymous sources from the authorities, claimed this weekend that The Islamic Republic of Iran is said to be preparing to attack Israel before Tuesday, when a new meeting between negotiators for the ceasefire in Gaza was expected.

Other information that has been coming out in recent days indicated that Iran was reconsidering carrying out the attack, in a clash of positions between the country’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian – in favour of containment – and the Revolutionary Guard – in favour of an attack greater than that of April.

Iran says it is ‘on alert’

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday that his country was “on alert.” “The threats from Tehran and Beirut could materialize,” he added, adding that Israel had “strengthened its defenses” and prepared “retaliatory offensive actions.”

German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz on Monday urged Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian to “do everything possible to prevent a military escalation” in the region.

Britain, France and Germany also called on Iran and its allies to refrain from carrying out attacks that “could further escalate regional tensions” and jeopardise the chance of agreeing a ceasefire.

“We call on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that could further escalate regional tensions and jeopardize the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages. They will bear responsibility for actions that jeopardize this opportunity for peace and stability. No country or nation will benefit from further escalation in the Middle East,” said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

