Currently, the government of USA has launched some letters of complaint towards some large companies in the video game industry, this is due to the improper behavior of people in the online game. Seven legislators from the country have contacted the companies, this to explain the regulation of their platforms.

The whole case is due to the fact that neo-Nazi, homophobic, and misogynist behaviors, among others, are still present, this despite the fact that behaviors of this type should not be tolerated. According to reports, companies like Activision Blizzard, Sony, Epic Games, Microsoft, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Roblox, Tencent among others will have to render accounts in compilation documents.

Even maggie hassanDemocratic senator has expressed her concern about this type of case, for which she has personally sent the Valve a letter in which you want to make things clear regarding the regulation of activities. Ensuring that many users no longer want to experience online gambling for fear of meeting harmful people.

Reports indicate that hate speech has increased considerably compared to 2021, with 15% of players between the ages of 10 and 17 exposed to such attitudes from strangers. This percentage is increased in adults due to obvious circumstances. Now, it only remains to see what the results of the companies will be.

Via: arstechnica

Editor’s note: This type of detail is something that always happens, but they should be more regulated by now, given that every year more users join video games of all kinds. It could be that the rules will get stricter over time.