The US State Department has notified a number of European companies about the possibility of another expansion of sanctions for assisting the Nord Stream 2 project. On Wednesday, January 13, reports Reuters…

A source in the United States government told the agency that they are trying to “educate companies about the risk,” and also “convince them to leave before it is too late.”

The interlocutor of the agency said that on January 14 or 15, the State Department will publish a report on the companies that, in his opinion, are involved in the construction of the pipeline.

At the same time, the report may include construction companies, insurance companies, as well as companies involved in the inspection of construction equipment.

The agency explains that European companies may be threatened by US restrictions under current legislation if they do not stop working.

On January 3, the Norwegian company Det Norske Veritas (DNV GL) confirmed the termination of all certification activities for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The announcement comes after the adoption of new legislation in the United States on January 1, according to which companies that provide testing, verification or certification services for Nord Stream 2 are subject to sanctions.

In late December, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the West was looking for any pretexts in order to achieve its global goal of containing Russia. According to her, one of the objectives of this strategy is to stop the construction and launch of Nord Stream 2.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland and Ukraine, as well as the United States, which imposed unilateral extraterritorial sanctions against the project in December 2019, and then expanded them by adopting a defense budget for 2021 – the document extended restrictions to organizations that provided services for testing, inspection or certification.