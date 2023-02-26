Biden aide warns China of real cost of helping Russia

China must understand that it will face real costs if it decides to help Russia in the conflict with Ukraine. About this in an interview with CNN declared Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan.

“Beijing must make independent decisions about providing military assistance, but if it goes this way, it will come to real costs for China,” the White House spokesman warned.

Sullivan also said that US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping could have a telephone conversation in the foreseeable future, but there is no exact date for the conversation yet.

Earlier, the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, said that the Chinese authorities are considering the possibility of transferring lethal weapons to Russia. “We are confident that the Chinese leadership is considering providing lethal weapons,” Burns said.