US President Joe Biden traveled to Israel this Wednesday (18), where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and offered military aid to the country | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIRIAM ALSTER

The US State Department issued a “security alert” this Thursday (19), for citizens residing abroad, amid the wave of protests and attacks on US and Israeli embassies around the world, mainly in the East. Average.

The statement does not make specific reference to the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, however, the warning mentions “potential terrorist attacks and demonstrations of violence against its citizens”, on the eve of demonstrations scheduled to take place in Oman, Iraq and Turkey , where protests already took place this Wednesday (18).

The American government told its citizens to “stay alert”, especially when they are near tourist attractions and suggested signing up for the app Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)linked to US Security, to be notified about alerts and have their location easily reached in emergency situations.

Updated numbers from the White House indicate that at least 31 American citizens have been killed since the start of the conflict on October 7, and 13 are missing.