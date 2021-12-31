US health experts spoke about the likely deterioration of the epidemiological situation in January due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

In particular, Michael Osterholm, a specialist in infectious diseases at the University of Minnesota, warned about a sharp increase in the incidence in January.

“Next month is going to be a viral storm. Our entire society will face difficulties, ”he stressed on the air. MSNBC… He added that in the current conditions, citizens “need to go to the bottom.”

Chief US infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci on air CNBC also announced a possible surge in incidence. According to him, the current wave of COVID-19 will peak in January.

At the same time, as writes Reuters, an increase in morbidity rates will be associated with holiday trips of citizens, as well as with the return of students after the holidays.

On December 30, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, announced that the Omicron coronavirus strain is 3-5 times more infectious than other infection options. She also noted that the first manifestations of the disease in those infected with this strain are observed as early as 3-5 days after the disease.

As Popova clarified, post-vaccination immunity after Sputnik V is sufficient to curb the spread of Omicron. According to her, the bulk of the Russian population is vaccinated with Sputnik V.

Also on Thursday, it became known that the death rate for the Omicron strain is 75% lower than in previous waves of the disease. A study by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in South Africa and the University of Pretoria found that Omicron was responsible for 4.5% of hospitalized deaths, compared with 21.3% for other strains.