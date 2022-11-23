The United States activated on Tuesday (22) a plan to end Title 42, a health regulation used to expressly expel immigrants who arrive at the southern border using the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext.

The announcement comes after a federal judge gave the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) a five-week period to suspend the rule.

“We are activating our plans” for when Title 42 is lifted, DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Blas Nuñez-Neto said in a telephone conversation with reporters.

When this regulation instituted by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) is suspended, Title 8 will apply, which allows immigrants to apply for asylum at the ports of entry and gives the government the power to deport and even apply penalties to those who do not comply. the requirements and are found to be inadmissible.

The Executive’s plans include measures to reduce processing times, apply reprisals to those who cross the border illegally and work with governments in the region, including Mexico, to deal with coyotes and human traffickers, explained Núñez.

“There are more than 23,000 agents at the border and we have significantly increased our detention capacity to be able to transport immigrants and deport them,” the official detailed.

Nuñez also announced that, as part of its preparation, the Joe Biden government is in negotiations with governments in the region to be able to deport Venezuelans to third countries.

“Third countries have historically been used to repatriate Venezuelans and it’s something we’re going to keep doing,” he said.

The US does not have diplomatic relations with Venezuela and in early October the Biden government reached an agreement with Mexico to be able to expel immigrants from the South American country who arrive at the southern border.

Last week, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District of Columbia issued a ruling forcing the government to terminate Title 42, calling it “arbitrary and capricious.”

Title 42 has its origins in a 19th century law designed to prevent the “introduction” of communicable diseases into the United States.

Under the pretext of this regulation, the US does not allow immigrants to apply for asylum when they arrive in its territory and are expelled from the country by fast routes.

The main difference between the regulations is that Title 8 requires authorities to transfer undocumented migrants to detention centers for several hours where they can apply for asylum, while Title 42 allows deportation to be resolved in 15 minutes and with no room for asylum.

The Sullivan court ruling not only broke down one of the last remaining barriers to immigration imposed by Trump, it also challenged the Biden administration at a time when record arrests of undocumented immigrants are being reported at the border with Mexico.

In October alone, there were 230,000 arrests on the US-Mexico border, with more than 78,400 expelled from US territory.

Under Title 42, the US has expelled more than 2.5 million immigrants, according to data from the International Rescue Committee.