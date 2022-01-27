By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Thursday unveiled a plan to bolster the cybersecurity of the U.S. water supply operation.

The move is an extension of US efforts to prevent attacks on its critical infrastructure, which includes electricity and natural gas operations.

Senior government officials said the water facilities use automation and electronic networks that are vulnerable to cyberattacks, which could lead to poor water production, disruption of flow to consumers and damage to infrastructure.

The White House plan will drive the adoption of new technologies that provide early detection of cyber threats, improve response to these incidents, and provide for the sharing of this data with the US government.

Cybersecurity has been a key focus for the Biden administration, after a series of major breaches crippled US companies and government agencies, including a ransomware incident that disrupted gasoline supplies.

Last year, hackers broke into the computer system of a facility that treats water for about 15,000 people near the city of Tampa, Florida, and tried to add a dangerous level of additive to the supply.

In July, President Joe Biden signed a national security memorandum to create “performance controls” for cybersecurity at the country’s most critical companies.

He warned that if the US ends up in a “true war” with a “great power”, it could be the result of a significant cyberattack on the country, highlighting what Washington sees as a growing threat posed by hackers from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

The latest water sector initiative will be undertaken in coordination with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Water Sector Coordinating Council. The EPA will invite utilities to a pilot program, but participation will be voluntary, officials said.

(((Reporting by Nandita Bose))

