The US government says it has concluded that Russia committed crimes against humanity during the war.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Washington is trying to “demonize” Moscow and fomenting the crisis in Ukraine with accusations of crimes against humanity.

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harrisdeclared on Saturday (18.Feb.2023) that the US government concluded that Russia committed crimes against humanity during the ukraine warwhich completes 1 year on February 24th.

“We regard such insinuations as an unprecedented attempt to demonize Russia within the framework of the hybrid war unleashed against us.”, said Ambassador Antonov in a message released on the Telegram channel of the Russian embassy in the USA. “There is no doubt that the purpose of such attacks by Washington is to justify its own actions in stoking the Ukraine crisis.”

The ambassador spoke about “the rampant militarization of the regime” Ukrainian. According to him, the Americans said they would only supply Ukraine with defensive weapons. “but now they sent heavy armored vehicles, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems with long range ammunition”.

“At the same time, the US simply turns a blind eye to the atrocities of the [Volodymyr] Zelensky.”

Here is the full text of the message in English:

Speaking at the 59th Munich Security Conference on Saturday (18.Feb), Kamala Harris said that the US had examined evidence to assert that there were war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine.

“And I say to all those who perpetrated these crimes and to their superiors who are complicit in these crimes: you will be held accountable”, said the US vice president.

The White House hopes the conclusion could help further isolate the Russian President Vladimir Putinand galvanize legal efforts to hold members of your government accountable through international courts and sanctions.

Crime against humanity is considered more serious under international law than war crime – which had already been determined by the UN (United Nations) and by the US itself in 2022. It means that acts such as murders and rapes were not only very disseminated by a given country during a conflict, as systematically and intentionally directed against civilians.

“Let’s all agree – on behalf of all victims, known and unknown – justice must be served. That’s our moral interest“, he said.

“No nation is safe in a world where one country can violate another’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, where crimes against humanity are committed with impunity, where a country with imperialist ambitions can go unchecked.”, he added.

According to the vice president, “other nations may feel emboldened to follow their violent example”.