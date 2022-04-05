Home page politics

White House press secretary Jen Psaki during a briefing with journalists. © Patrick Semansky/AP/dpa

After the atrocities in Bucha became known, the western allies decided on new sanctions against Russia. Now the White House is announcing the first details.

Washington – As part of the new sanctions against Moscow, the US government wants to ban “all new investments” in Russia.

In addition, existing sanctions against Russian banks and state-owned companies are to be tightened and other people from the Russian leadership and their family members are to be punished, said spokeswoman for US President Joe Biden, Jen Psaki. The sanctions would be introduced in close coordination with partners in Europe and the other countries of the G7 group.

The US and its allies had announced new sanctions after the atrocities in the Ukrainian Bucha became known. Details are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Aimed at “the Russian kleptocracy”

The ban on new investments mentioned by Psaki and additional sanctions are intended to further weaken the Russian economy. “These measures will weaken crucial tools of Russian state power and cause urgent and immediate economic damage,” Psaki said. The targeted sanctions would hold “the Russian kleptocracy”, i.e. the supporters of President Vladimir Putin, to account, Psaki said.

The USA, the EU, Great Britain and other allies have already imposed numerous sanctions on Moscow because of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. So far, the targets of the measures have included Russia’s financial system, the technology sector and politicians and oligarchs who are considered Putin’s followers. dpa