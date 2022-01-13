The United States wants the international community to impose new sanctions on North Korea. US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced on Twitter Wednesday evening (local time) that her country is submitting a proposal to that effect.











North Korea has fired six ballistic missiles since September last year, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, writes Thomas-Greenfield. The last two launches were this month.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US government announced it was imposing sanctions on five North Koreans, a Russian and a Russian company for involvement in the North Korean missile program. They would help North Korea get weapons parts.

The UN Security Council met Monday at the request of permanent members United States, France and Britain to discuss last week’s launch. They called on North Korea “to refrain from further destabilizing actions.”

A day later, the dictatorially ruled Asian country fired another rocket. According to the North Korean regime, that would have been a hypersonic missile, which flies five times faster than sound and is therefore difficult to intercept.