The United States wants to see an increase in oil production, including in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), he told AFP this Monday (6th), the main person in charge of American diplomacy for energy issues.

“As world economies recover” after the coronavirus pandemic, “we will see more consumption [de petróleo]. And therefore, we would like to see supply meet demand,” said US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Energy and Environment, José Fernández, who is participating in the CERAWeek energy conference, in Houston (Texas).

“We would like more production” of oil globally “from OPEC+, that is, from OPEC and its allies, and we have made this issue clear,” added the official.

OPEC+ (made up of the 13 members of OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia; and its ten allies, led by Russia) decided, at the beginning of October last year, to reduce its production by two million barrels per day and has not changed this level since then.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) barrel price, a benchmark in the US market, is now about a third less than a year ago, during the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But it is more than 40% higher than the same period in 2019 and almost 30% higher compared to 2018.

Between September 2021 and January 2023, the government of President Joe Biden used the US strategic reserves (SPR) for about 250 million barrels, offered for sale on the market, to alleviate the rise in prices.

Biden last year defended the increase in volumes produced by OPEC +, but the bloc has not increased its quotas for six months.

OPEC forecasts demand growth of 2.32 million barrels per day in 2023 compared to last year.