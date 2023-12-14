US wants Israel to prevent weapons from getting into the hands of settlers

The United States does not want the weapons it supplies to Israel to end up in the hands of settlers in the West Bank. They demand there tougher commitments about Israel, writes The Washington Post. According to the newspaper, Israel has requested 20,000 assault rifles.

Israeli officials have assured that the weapons will go to police, but the US is concerned that ultra-nationalist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is giving them to settlers anyway. Since Hamas's attacks on Israel on October 7, settlers in the West Bank have carried out 320 attacks on Palestinians, killing hundreds of Palestinians, according to the United Nations.

These acts of violence are preventing the sale of the weapons for the time being. The United States is also according to The Washington Post not to mention Israel's actions in the south of the Gaza Strip.