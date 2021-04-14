US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will not classify China as a currency manipulator, as the country’s previous authorities have repeatedly done, Bloomberg writes. According to experts, this may indicate that Washington wanted some semblance of a truce in the trade war with Beijing, which has been going on since the end of 2017, and sends a signal to that.

The release of the exchange rate report is expected on April 15th. At the moment, the final version of the document is not yet ready, but it is already known that it will not mention China as a currency manipulator.

In addition, Yellen can initiate the cancellation of the reform during the presidency of Donald Trump. The former head of state has tightened the requirements for other states, lowering the threshold for recognizing them as currency manipulators. This status allows Washington to impose some restrictions, including on bilateral trade.

If this happens, the number of countries whose exchange rates are monitored by the US Treasury Department on a regular basis could almost halve. At the same time, Trump has often been accused of politicizing the process of determining China’s status. Beijing was labeled a manipulator in 2019, according to some analysts, only in order to reverse the decision five months later to give Washington an edge in negotiations on a comprehensive trade agreement.

At the moment, there are three main criteria by which the United States determines that a particular country is a currency manipulator. To do this, its current account surplus (the section of the balance of payments reflecting imports and exports of goods and services) must be at least two percent of GDP; bilateral trade surplus with the United States should be at least $ 20 billion, and the Central Bank should spend at least two percent of GDP on foreign exchange interventions.

As a rule, such interventions consist in the purchase of foreign currency on the domestic market for the newly issued national one. This leads to a weakening of the latter, which makes the goods of local exporters more competitive abroad. Washington often considers such efforts by foreign monetary authorities to be unfair.