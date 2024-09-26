Speaking at the event, the Venezuelan chancellor criticized Americans for allegedly practicing “imperialism” against Latin American countries

Delegates from the United States present at the plenary session of the UN General Assembly (United Nations) walked out of the session on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) during a speech by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto. In diplomacy, the action is a protest that demonstrates dissatisfaction and disagreement.

During his speech, the chancellor criticized the United States several times and accused the country of practicing imperialism against Latin American nations. The Venezuelan chancellor blamed the Americans for the recent political instability in Honduras and Bolivia, where their presidents were pressured to leave office.

The minister also used the space to reinforce the victory of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) in the presidential election of July 28 and criticize the use of social networks to spread “hate speech” to weaken peripheral countries, according to him.

In addition to criticizing the United States, the chancellor’s speech was based on support for the self-determination of underdeveloped countries, defending the independence of territories controlled by European countries, such as Bonaire, French Polynesia and New Caledonia, and others, such as Western Sahara and Puerto Rico.

Read other points addressed in the minister’s speech:

conflict in Gaza: the minister criticized Israel for the bombings against the enclave and the recent attacks against Lebanon, stating that the Israeli government commits the “the greatest crime against humanity since the end of World War II.” He criticized the support of the United States and the European Union for Israel. He also defended the 2-State resolution and highlighted the participation of the Palestinian delegation in the UN plenary for the first time, being applauded immediately afterwards;

war in Ukraine: Venezuela attributed success to Russia’s attack on “Nazi adventure” from Kiev and was against the Ukrainian offensive on Russian territory, recalling that Moscow “has always been victorious” in conflicts within its territory.

NATO: stated that the Western military alliance is a mechanism of central countries to bring military instability to other regions, disapproving of the “complicity” Ecuador and Argentina for the creation of bases on the South American continent;

United Kingdom: was another country that was the target of much criticism in Yvan Gil Pinto’s speech. He defended Argentine sovereignty over the Falkland Islands and accused President Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza, right) of “betray” the country itself on the subject. He criticized the European country for the alleged crimes committed on all continents of the planet, highlighting the “theft” of the Essequibo region, where Guyana exercises sovereignty and Venezuela claims the territory. He spoke out against the decision of the International Court of Justice to prohibit the annexation of the region by Caracas;

allies: Caracas expressed solidarity with countries under economic sanctions, specifically mentioning Belarus, North Korea, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, and Zimbabwe. It did not mention Russia, an important ally that is subject to Western economic sanctions. It described the sanctions as “criminal policies” .

This report was written by intern José Luis Costa under the supervision of editor Victor Schneider.