US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky| Photo: EFE/EPA/US

The United States on Monday promised to reopen its embassy in Kiev. The announcement was made during a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to the Ukrainian capital, according to Reuters. At the time, they also praised Ukraine’s success in the face of Russian invasion.

“What you did to repel the Russians at the Battle of Kiev is extraordinary and inspiring, frankly, to the rest of the world,” Austin told President Volodymyr Zelensky. To which Blinken added: “The reason we’re back is because of you, because of the extraordinary courage, leadership and success you’ve had in repelling this horrible Russian aggression.”

Blinken also told Polish reporters on Monday that “Russia is failing” in its war aims. “Ukraine is succeeding. Russia’s main objective is to totally subjugate Ukraine, take away its sovereignty, take away its independence. That failed,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

According to a US government official interviewed by Reuters, the country will send US$713 million in assistance to Ukraine and other countries in the region. With the new $322 million in military aid to Kiev, US security aid since the Russian invasion has reached $3.7 billion. The aim, according to the source, is to provide “support for the capabilities that Ukraine needs, especially the fight in Donbass”.