Trump has the opportunity to present himself as the victim of an unjust system and rally his supporters with renewed testimonial strength.





On November 5, 2024, the United States will vote to elect a new president.. The picture that emerges from the polls is of a probability of victory in favor of Donald Trump. In most of the states of the union, in fact, Trump is ahead of the outgoing president Joe Biden. Considering the entire country, at a demographic level at this moment Donald Trump appears to be ahead of Joe Biden 45 percent to 43 percent, a significant difference but not so marked as to consider the game over. As always, everything will ultimately depend on the conduct of the electoral campaign and, of course, on events that may occur in the meantime.

There was an important piece of news in this sense last night. There was in fact a dramatic situation during an electoral rally of Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. A young man in his twenties positioned himself on the roof of a building and shot, hitting the former president in the ear. Fortunately, Trump is in the hospital and his condition does not appear to be worrying. However, two people were killed, including the suspect, and two others were injured. The perpetrator of the attack was immediately neutralized by the police and his name was Thomas Matthew Crooks20 years old. The event obviously threw those present at the rally into a panic, but Trump supporters cheered him as he was carried away shouting “Use, Use”. Investigations are ongoing to establish the details of this attack.

What effect could this event have on the course of the electoral campaign? In my opinion, the attack could strengthen it and make it more effective. The episode allows Trump to consolidate his electoral base in terms of consensus; a significant number of voters could see in him a leader persecuted precisely because of his intention to fight against a establishment who does not want change. So, Trump has the opportunity to present himself as victim of an unjust system and to rally his supporters with a renewed testimonial strength. This could trigger a mobilization of Republican voters, galvanized by the fact that, after the attack, they have the certainty that their candidate is truly a convinced defender of traditional American values ​​against both internal and external threats. In other words, this is thatmartyr-effect which, in political science, has had numerous historical occasions to demonstrate its effectiveness. After last night’s attack, Donald Trump’s victory is certainly more likely.