The US State Department issued 100,000 more US visas than the same period in 2022

The US government issued 547,000 visas to Brazilians in the 1st half of 2023. In the same period of 2022, the US country had issued more than 405,000 visas. The number represents an increase of 34.8% compared to the first 6 months of last year.

According to a survey conducted by the immigration law firm AG Immigrationbased on figures from the US Department of State, Brazil was the 3rd country that received the most visas in the 1st half of 2023, behind Mexico (1.3 million) and India (784 thousand).

Colombia ranked 4th, with 261,000 emissions, and China ranked 5th, with 254,000. All countries have increased visa withdrawals from 2022 to 2023.

Regarding the types of visas most granted to Brazilians during the semester, the highlight goes to the B1/B2 visa, intended for tourism and business purposes. In all, 516,800 documents of this type were issued.

Visas for tourism and business represent 94.7% of all issues for Brazilian citizens in the 1st half of 2023.

Next come the J1 (5,400 authorizations), intended for cultural and professional exchange, and the F1 (4,300), aimed at those who want to study in the USA.

Here is the list of the 10 most issued US visas for Brazilians in the 1st half of 2023:

B1/B2 (tourism and business): 516,819 J1 (exchange): 5,488 F1 (study): 4,354 L2 (L1 dependent): 2,749 C1/D (ship and aircraft crew): 2,603 L1 (managers and executives of multinationals): 1,959 B1 (business): 1,557 A2 (diplomats): 1,369 P1 (athletes and artists): 924 J2 (dependent on J1): 844 EB2 (exceptional skills): 776 F2 (F1 dependent): 775 O1 (extraordinary skills): 719 IR5 (parents of US citizens): 556 H1B (specialized professionals): 554

This report was produced by Journalism intern Evellyn Paola under the supervision of editor Lorenzo Santiago.