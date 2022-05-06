The waiting time for the interview to issue a tourist visa to the United States is approximately 354 days at the American consulate in São Paulo, according to andupdated estimate on Thursday (May 5, 2022) by the US Department of State.

Read the estimated deadlines at all US consulates in Brazil and at the embassy in Brasilia:

The waiting period for the interview does not include the period required for administrative processing to issue the visa, nor the time for returning the passport to applicants.

After more than 1 year without issuing visas for tourists, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the American embassy and consulates returned, in November 2021, to perform the service. However, the increase in the number of requests and the accumulation of requests have made the delay to obtain the document longer.

“As a result of the huge increase in demand, the time required to apply for a visa and print an already approved visa is being longer than usual. If your application is approved, it may take several weeks after your interview or submission of documents for the visa to be delivered or made available for collection. Please take this information into consideration if you have any short-term travel to another country that requires your passport.,” reads the US State Department statement.

Information about visa applications for the United States and the appointment of the interview can be made by US State Department website.

With information from Brazil Agency