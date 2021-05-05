US video goes viral



Fan catches baseball with one hand – and ice cream in the other



Philadelphia A Philadelphia Phillies baseball fan caused an internet hit with a spectacular catch. He caught the ball casually with one hand.

In the MLB game against the New York Mets, the man caught a ball struck at more than 100 km / h in the stands with his bare hand – while he was holding an ice cream in the other hand.

The Phillies fan was celebrated extensively by the audience – and passed the ball on to his female companion. The video became a hit on the Internet. The most common comment: “Give the man a contract!”

