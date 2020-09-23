US Vice President Mike Pence’s plane collided with birds during takeoff at the airport in Manchester, New Hampshire. Reported by Associated Press…

Mike Pence was returning to Washington from an election event in Guildford, New Hampshire. It is noted that for security reasons the aircraft returned to the airport.

As the anonymous official specified, at the moment nothing threatens the vice president and his entourage. According to The Hill, Pence and the others will return to the capital in a cargo plane.

In 2016, Mike Pence’s plane went off the runway while landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York. He himself was not injured as a result of the incident.