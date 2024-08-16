Daily Beast: Vance’s Boeing 737-800 Returns to Milwaukee Due to Emergency

Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance’s plane has made an emergency return to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after an emergency on board caused by a faulty door seal. wrote The Daily Beast reported, citing Vance’s representative.

Vance’s spokeswoman, Taylor Van Kirk, said the pilot reported a door seal malfunction. After declaring an emergency, Trump Force Two returned to Milwaukee. After the problem was fixed, the plane continued on its scheduled route to Cincinnati.

