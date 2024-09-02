The Hill: US Vice Presidential Candidate’s Motorcade Crashed

Some of the cars in the motorcade of Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz crashed while the convoy was en route to a campaign event in Milwaukee. Several people were injured in the accident, the newspaper wrote. The Hill.

“Cars escorting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s motorcade collided Monday as the Democratic vice presidential nominee was heading to a campaign event in Milwaukee,” the article said.

As noted, one of the vehicles that collided was a minibus in which there were journalists accompanying Walz on the trip. The media workers received bruises and abrasions, and one of the journalists received a concussion.

However, the car in which Tim Walz was riding was not in any of the vehicles in the convoy that collided.

At the end of August, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz officially announced his agreement to run for Vice President of the United States from the Democratic Party in the 2024 elections. In addition, the politician also thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for her offer to participate in the elections.

Earlier it became known that Tim Walz embellished the facts about his military service, hinting that he had been to war, although he had never participated in combat. Later, CNN reported that the politician apologized for lying about his military service.