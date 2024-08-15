The Republican and Democratic candidates for vice president agreed this week to participate in a debate on October 1, a month before the election.

Republican vice presidential candidate Senator J.D. Vance accepted an invitation Thursday morning from CBS to debate Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

Walz had agreed to participate in the televised debate the day before.

The US presidential election scheduled for November 5 was turned upside down after Joe Biden withdrew three weeks ago in favor of his vice president, Kamala Harris.

The new Democratic White House candidate will face former Republican President Donald Trump in a debate scheduled for September 10.