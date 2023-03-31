The grandfather of Kamala Harris, the first female US vice president, lived as an Indian civil servant in the 1960s.

PV Gopalan had been working for the newly independent government of Zambia six decades before resettling refugees, and had lived at 16 Independence Street, the place Harris visited as a little girl.

Harris often cited Gopalan as an inspiration, writing in her 2019 memoir, “My grandfather was one of my favorite people in the world and one of the oldest and most enduring influences in my life.”