Presidential candidate Harris has promised to release the program next week

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running for the presidency, has promised to announce her election program next week. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

Harris promised to release her election platform and specified that it would focus on the economic sphere.

“The program will focus on the economy, on what needs to be done to reduce prices and strengthen the economy,” she emphasized.

Earlier, Kamala Harris received the required number of votes to be nominated for the presidential election. This became possible after the current US President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the election race.