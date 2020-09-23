The plane carrying US Vice President Mike Pence made an emergency landing after colliding with a bird. Earlier, a similar incident occurred in Russia, where a bird crashed into the windshield of an aircraft with nearly a hundred passengers on board.

As reported CNNThe vice president’s liner landed safely at New Hampshire airport. According to Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley, the collision with the bird occurred immediately after the plane took off from the airport.

Mike Pence and his team on the campaign trail had to return to Washington by cargo plane. The publication notes that the vice president has already had incidents during the election campaign related to aircraft.

So, in the fall of 2016, his plane flew off the runway at one of the airports in New York.

As previously reported by “FACTS”, in Mexico landing plane collided with an unknown object – the liner was able to land without any problems, even though its nose was seriously damaged. Experts said that even a collision with a large bird could not lead to such consequences. A version of a collision with a drone was considered.

