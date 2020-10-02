US Vice President Michael Pence’s COVID-19 test, which he passed on the morning of October 2, showed a negative result, his spokesman Devin O’Malley wrote on Twitter.

O’Malley added that Pence has been testing for coronavirus every day in recent months.

Earlier it became known that the head of the United States Donald Trump and the first lady were diagnosed with a coronavirus. Trump switched to a remote mode of operation, while refusing to temporarily transfer his powers to Pence.

The American leader’s attending physician Sean Conley stressed that the US President and Melania Trump are now doing well, and Trump will be able to continue to fulfill his duties.