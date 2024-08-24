US Vice President, Kamala Harris sent a letter to opposition leaders in Venezuela in which he urges the military to protect citizens, and the international community to pressure the electoral authorities to deliver the records that show that Nicolás Maduro won re-election in the July elections.

The Democratic candidate for President in the November 5 elections warns that A militarized response will only deepen the crisis facing the country after the National Electoral Council (CNE) certified that Maduro had defeated Edmundo González at the polls. Urritia, abandoned by the opposition, according to the letter to which the newspaper had access Miami Herald.

Show moderation, respect human rights and freedom of expression of all Venezuelans

“I strongly urge Venezuelan security forces to show restraint, respect the human rights and freedom of expression of all Venezuelans, and protect the Venezuelan people from political threats and attacks,” Harris said in the letter.

The Vice President He sent the letter last week to María Corina Machado y González, opposition leaders.

She also asked the CNE to maintain “the highest levels of transparency” and the international community to pressure this electoral authority to publish the results of the elections.

In the letter, the Democratic leader recalled that the violation of human rights and freedom of expression “only deepens the crisis and hinders efforts towards a peaceful and democratic transition.”

He pledged that in the U.S. “we will continue to encourage parties in Venezuela to begin discussions about a respectful and peaceful transfer of power in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law.”

The opposition in Venezuela has claimed victory at the polls, but despite intense protests in the country and calls from the international community, Maduro’s government has not published the minutes of the results to show that Maduro won re-election.

The opposition published its electoral records with more than 80% of the voting tables and which showed González’s defeat of Maduro by a margin of more than 2-1.

However, on Thursday the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), controlled by judges close to Chavez, confirmed the official results of the elections, which gave Maduro the victory, which has been accused of being fraudulent inside and outside Venezuela.

Protests following the elections have left around twenty dead.

Edmundo González and Corina Machado thank for the defense of “democratic values”



Venezuelan opposition leaders Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado thanked U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday for being a “defender of democratic values,” in response to a letter in which the American called for transparency and the publication of the results of the presidential elections in the Caribbean country.

The abandoned member of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – the largest opposition bloc – and his main supporter published the same message on X in which they say they feel moved by the recognition of “the leaders of the democratic world” to the “courage and determination of the Venezuelan people” to be free.

Knowing that we are not alone gives us even more strength.

“Knowing that we are not alone gives us even more strength. Venezuelans are united like never before. Thank you, Kamala Harris, for defending democratic values, which are the spirit of our victory. Venezuela will be free. Our families will return home,” they said.

In the letter, the Democratic presidential candidate also urges Venezuelan security forces to protect citizens from "political threats and attacks" and the international community to pressure authorities to hand over the records proving that Nicolás Maduro won on July 28, as announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Harris, who sent the letter last week, also called on the CNE to maintain "the highest levels of transparency," and promised that the U.S. will continue to "encourage parties in Venezuela to begin discussions on a respectful and peaceful transfer of power."

Although the CNE declared Maduro the winner for a third consecutive term, the PUD insists on González Urrutia’s “victory,” which it supports with the “83.5% of the minutes” that it claims to have obtained through people who were witnesses and members of the polling station on election day, documents that Chavismo denounces as “false.”

González Urrutia called on the various countries of the world on Friday to remain “firm” in “the defense” of Venezuelan democracy and to continue demanding “transparency” from the authorities of the Caribbean country, where – he warned – “peace is at stake.”

The former ambassador spoke out after Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the United States, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay rejected the validation of Maduro’s victory by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), following a process of “validation” of the electoral results, requested by the official to this institution controlled by magistrates close to Chavismo.

For its part, the CNE, 26 days after the elections, has still not published the results in a disaggregated manner, despite the fact that it was contemplated in the electoral schedule.

