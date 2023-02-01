Reverend Al Sharpton, a former black presidential candidate, will speak at Nichols’ service, which will be held at a Memphis church. Relatives of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, who were killed by police in Kentucky and Minnesota respectively in 2020, will also be in attendance.

The five police officers who assaulted Nichols have since been fired by the police force for excessive force. The officers, who are black themselves, are now being charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault, among other things. All five are trapped. More charges may follow, the judiciary reported on Tuesday. The special unit that the agents were part of, called SCORPION, has been disbanded following Nichols’ death.

Nichols was stopped for a traffic check after a chase. According to his lawyer, he was beaten "like a piñata" when he was arrested and was then mutilated beyond recognition. The released footage of Nichols' assault has sparked protests against police brutality across the country.

