The United States does not have a “Plan B” for military assistance to Ukraine, American Vice President Kamala Harris said on February 17 during a press conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the annual Munich Security Conference.

“There is only “plan A”, which is to help Ukraine <...>. An indicator of where we can and, frankly, should be, is the presence of bipartisan support in both of our houses of Congress,” the politician said.

She assured that the White House is ready to support Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia “as long as it takes.” The United States will also seek compensation from Russia for damage to Kyiv after the end of hostilities.

“We will continue our efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace. We will work to ensure that Russia compensates for the damage to Ukraine,” she emphasized.

The day before, Harris noted that the administration of US President Joe Biden would work with both the Democratic and Republican parties to resume arms supplies to Ukraine.

On February 15, the US House of Representatives went into recess without voting on a bill to help three countries, including Ukraine. Congressmen will return to work only on February 28.

On February 13, the US Senate approved aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in the amount of $95 billion. At the same time, The Guardian noted that the project has little chance of passing the House of Representatives, as its Speaker Mike Johnson criticized it for the lack of provisions to stop the record flow of migrants on the border with Mexico, put forward by the Republicans.

In early February, it was reported that Washington intends to conduct an arms exchange with third countries in order to continue supplying arms to Kyiv. States will be able to return American weapons to the United States in exchange for more modern ones. After this, Washington will send the resulting weapons to Ukraine.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Kyiv.