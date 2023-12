UN Security Council met this Friday (8) | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The United States used its veto power in the United Nations (UN) Security Council this Friday (8) to prevent the approval of a resolution that called for an “immediate ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip, where it is located. Israel’s offensive against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas is underway.

According to information from Reuters, the resolution, presented by the United Arab Emirates, had the support of 13 of the 15 members of the Council, but was rejected by the only vote against from the USA, which has veto power. The United Kingdom abstained from voting.

The Americans argued that the proposed resolution “would not lead to lasting peace” and that it would only “benefit Hamas, which continues to pose a threat to Israel.” The US advocates a pause in combat to protect Palestinian civilians and allow the release of the remaining hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas during the terrorist attacks carried out against Israel on October 7.

The vote came after UN Secretary-General António Guterres made a rare move on Wednesday (6) invoking Article 99 of the organization’s charter to “formally alert the Council to a global threat arising from war”. Earlier, the US ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, had already indicated that his country would veto the resolution.