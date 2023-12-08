The United States once again vetoed a new UN Security Council resolution this Friday to request an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that the United Arab Emirates had presented and in just 24 hours it was endorsed by 97 member countries.The call was supported by 13 members of the Council and also had the abstention of the United Kingdom.

It is the second time since the Gaza war began that the United States has vetoed a resolution along these lines – it did so on October 18 – thus aligning itself with Israel, which argues that this ceasefire would help Hamas to rearm and keep the 138 hostages captive in the Strip.

The representative of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed Abshahab, regretted that with this vote “the Council remains isolated, and thus appears detached from its own founding document. What message are we transmitting to the Palestinians if we cannot unite behind a call to stop the bombings incessant attacks on Gaza?” he asked.

He was responded to by US Representative Robert Wood, who regretted that the resolution was drafted “hastily” and as a result was “unbalanced and divorced from reality, because it could not have moved things one iota on the ground.”

In the morning, Wood had warned that he would not agree to call a ceasefire because – he said – “if Israel were to lay down its weapons today, as some member states are asking, Hamas would continue to hold its hostages, women and children, old and young, many of them subjected to inhuman and cruel treatment”.

On October 18, the United States also vetoed alone a similar resolution calling for a ceasefire and presented by Brazil; He then argued that that text did not mention Israel’s right to self-defense.

It has been precisely the Palestinian conflict that has motivated most of the vetoes practiced by the United States in the Security Council, up to 45 times in its entire history, always to side with its main ally in the world, Israel.

Today’s vote occurs at the request of the Secretary General himself, António Guterres, who this week resorted to an exceptional mechanism of the founding charter of the UN, article 99, which enables him to request the intervention of the Council in cases of serious threats to peace and security in the world.

Today, Guterres gave a dramatic presentation of the situation before the Council, recalling that Gaza “is looking into the abyss” and that “the eyes of the world, and of History, are watching (towards the Council). It is time to act.”

This afternoon’s vote was doomed to failure when the United States’ position was known, and even so the negotiations continued until the last minute, with attempts by the United States to change the word “ceasefire” to “truce” that were unsuccessful. .

The war in Gaza has already left 17,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis dead, and has also caused the displacement of 85% of the 2 million Gazans, who suffer from serious health and nutrition problems.

