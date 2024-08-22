The United States government, under the leadership of Joe Biden, is evaluating the possibility of imposing severe sanctions on judges of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ) if they validate the reelection of dictator Nicolás Maduro, which took place on July 28, in an electoral process marked by arbitrariness and accusations of fraud.

According to information from the Argentine portal Infobaethe White House, in conjunction with the State Department, the Treasury Department and the National Security Council, is preparing a package of measures that could range from opening corruption cases to canceling visas for judicial officials who work under direct orders from Maduro.

The report also states that such sanctions should be directed at members of the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE), who, despite international pressure, have already announced Maduro’s victory, even without presenting the electoral records. The inclusion of the CNE members on this list is due to the crucial role they played in the consummation of what has been described as the largest electoral fraud in the history of Latin America, reported the Infobae.

Among the possible targets of sanctions are Caryslia Rodríguez, the president of the TSJ, and magistrates Fanny Beatriz Márquez Cordero and Inocencio Antonio Figueroa Arizaleta, all members of the TSJ Electoral Chamber. The Venezuelan opposition accuses the judges of lacking institutional independence and of being allies of Maduro. Caryslia Rodríguez was even a member of the PSUV, the Chavista party, and ran for public office for it.

As Infobae reported, judges are preparing to ratify Maduro’s victory soon, ignoring evidence of manipulation in the electoral process.

In addition to the judges and members of the National Electoral Council, the US is also expected to punish the Venezuelan military and security agents involved in the repression of opponents. According to the Argentine portal, the sanctions seek to weaken the support structure for dictator Maduro, paving the way for an eventual democratic transition.