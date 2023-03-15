The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized this Tuesday the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent vaccine as a booster dose against covid-19 for children between 6 months and 4 years old.

The agency pointed out that this dose could be used at least two months after completing the vaccine cycle of three monovalent doses of the same brand.

This Tuesday’s authorization is for minors who had already completed the three-dose cycle with the Pfizer-BioNTech monovalent vaccine before the authorization of the bivalent as a third dose.

“Current data show that vaccination remains the best defense against serious illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 across all age groups,” said FDA Center for Biological Evaluation and Research director Peter Marks.

In the last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this Tuesday, 170,576 new cases and 1,862 deaths from Covid-19 were registered in the United States, a lower number compared to the previous week.

Is required?

It cannot be said that there is a scientific consensus on the recommendation. Quality data are still scarce, especially those collected with the highest degree of rigor possible. The bivalent was approved based only on studies with laboratory animals. Paul Offit, a vaccine scientist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said in an editorial published in the journal New England Journal of Medicine in January that chasing new variants “with a bivalent vaccine is a losing game”.

Peter Marks, along with Robert Califf, also of the FDA, criticized Offit’s position in a two-paragraph letter to the same publication. In the letter, they cited a study that found an increase in antibody generation against current subvariants of the virus at the bivalent dose, over the monovalent dose. “Bivalent boosters are effective in reducing incidences of symptomatic illness, hospitalization, and death at all ages,” Marks and Califf said, but the studies they cite are more valid for those 18 years and older.

Vinay Prasad, professor of epidemiology at the University of California and critical of the FDA and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) actions in the pandemic, presented a rejoinder in own publication. Regarding the increase in antibodies, “the level of increase was so small that it is unlikely to be important”, counters the expert. He adds that the two agencies do not usually remove incidental hospitalizations from the data — people admitted with Covid, no per Covid.

“These studies are of low quality. None are randomized trials,” a more rigorous type of scientific study. “Paul Offit grants [que

há] a reduction in [Covid] symptomatic, but he argues that it decays over time”, says Prasad, “but I don’t agree because the method is not able to rule out biases. Only randomized, controlled studies could show this.” He ends by applauding two former FDA advisers, Marion Gruber and Phil Krause, who resigned their positions in protest over the agency’s lowering of strict criteria for recommending a third dose for the entire population.

Many countries have not established mandatory vaccination, and some, such as Sweden, do not recommend Covid-19 vaccines for healthy children, only for those who have comorbidities. US health agencies have rarely considered the protection conferred by natural immunity and herd immunity in their recommendations. More than 75% of American children have had the disease, the vast majority without severe symptoms.

It’s safe?

One revision for the age group from six months to five or six years, published in February in the magazine Annals of Pharmacotherapy, first authored by Jeremy Stultz, PhD in Pharmacology affiliated with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, acknowledges that “data are limited” on the effectiveness of booster doses, including monovalent ones. As for safety, the review says that “due to strict inclusion criteria [de casos]relatively small sample sizes, and short follow-up periods, rare adverse events can be difficult to detect.”

In children, explains the publication, the most common adverse events are local and systemic immunological reactions such as fever, pain at the application site, headache and fatigue. It’s the same pattern as other vaccines, say the authors. Pain and redness at the application site occur in 94% of cases, and swelling in less than 21%. Headache affects up to 70% of teenagers and is more difficult to measure in young children. About 40% of children have fatigue or drowsiness, less than a quarter have nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. Most effects last for one to two days. For children, the dose is diluted.

As for the more serious effects, the most worrying of which is inflammation of the heart (myocarditis) especially in boys, the review says that in the under-five age group there are “minimal reports” of the problem. If the hypothesis that myocarditis affects males in the age groups in which the body produces the greatest amount of male hormone is correct, it would make sense that children under five would be less vulnerable. There is, however, a developmental phase known as “mini-puberty” in which boys around six months of age experience spikes in testosterone.

Stultz proposes a cost-benefit analysis of myocarditis compared to Covid and other problems it brings and concludes that the booster dose for these children is worthwhile – his review assumes that the bivalent dose, for which studies are scarce, behaves as the monovalent, which is not unreasonable, as the chemical properties of the bivalent are little changed compared to the monovalent.

Other specialists such as Prasad disagree with this conclusion and propose that booster doses of the mRNA vaccine have not been shown to be necessary or advisable in the cost-benefit analysis for groups such as university students, and find it noteworthy that a Thai study found signs of myocarditis in 3% of boys, even asymptomatic, after doses applied to a sample of about 300 adolescents.

