According to news reports, residents of areas west of the Enterprise were forced to evacuate their homes as the Flat Fire expanded.

The video, taken by Emily Preston, shows the fire raging near her property, according to the British “Sky News”.

Until Friday, the severe heat wave was continuing in the southwestern United States for the fifth consecutive day, increasing pressure on power plants, with new record consumption rates recorded before the wave breaks next week.

The National Weather Service issued continuous heatwave warnings for five states, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and part of Colorado, where temperatures reached extremes in an area where temperatures often exceed 38 degrees Celsius, according to Reuters.

“Every year it’s hot in the southwest,” said Bob Oravec, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

The heat wave increased pressure on power plants in Texas and California, last week, but withstood record consumption figures.