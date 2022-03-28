Nothing on the agenda could overshadow this Monday the historic profile of the two-day summit that brought together the highest diplomatic representatives of Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the US and Israel in the Hebrew city of Sde Boker, in full Negev desert. It was a powerful meeting full of symbolism to project the normalization of Israel’s relations with Arab countries and offer the image of a new geopolitics in the region. Still, everyone had their agenda.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken used the opportunity to pressure attendees to support Ukraine, something they do in theory but not in practice. Israel has applauded American leadership and has even tried to negotiate a way out with Putin, but has not joined the sanctions against Russia. Washington fears that it will fill the gap left by the sanctions to provide it with technology, software for cyber espionage and even military spare parts.

The US has also failed to convince the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to increase crude oil production and thus stabilize the price of oil and gas. They, for their part, want Washington to pay more attention to the region and curb Iranian-backed Yemeni militias that have recently attacked Saudi and Emirati infrastructure.

nuclear pact



Iran was, despite its absence, the center of a summit that sought to encourage the final push for the Persian country to return to the nuclear pact, an agreement that it signed with the superpowers before the Donald Trump government unilaterally withdrew and revived the sanctions. . In private, they all pressed the Israeli foreign minister to recognize the existence of Palestine, concerned about the perception of their peoples and the Arab world about the new friendships forged since they accepted Israel in 2020.

In fact, the two-day summit comes on the 20th anniversary of the Arab Peace Initiative, which promised to normalize relations with Israel in exchange for the creation of a Palestinian state. Obviously, this last part is pending. Egypt, added at the last minute, aspires to once again be a bridge in the region, and Morocco is counting on the new relations to help its battered economy, which in the midst of an agricultural crisis does not allow it to do without the Russian barn. The Alawite kingdom recognized the State of Israel in 2020, in exchange for Washington approving its power over Western Sahara.

The fact that the historic photo was taken in the desert city of the Negev, in the middle of the desert, also spoke of the discomfort that the status of Jerusalem continues to cause in the region, where the Arab rulers may have given in, but their peoples have not. . Iran has also taken advantage of the summit to describe it as a betrayal of the Palestinian people, in which, logically, it has created great resentment.