Company charges $250,000 to join an eight-day expedition to see the wreckage of the Titanic | Photo: OceanGate Expeditions/YouTube/Reproduction

The US Coast Guard said at a news conference in Boston on Monday that it is using aircraft and a ship and sonar buoys to locate a submersible vehicle carrying tourists to view the wreckage of the Titanic that has disappeared off the east coast. of the country on Sunday (18). Canada’s armed forces are also participating in the searches.

The submersible, named Titan, lost contact an hour and 45 minutes after entering the Atlantic Ocean at St John’s, on the island of Newfoundland, Canada.

Rear Admiral John Mauger said at the press conference that the vessel has between 70 and 96 hours with oxygen still available, according to CNN.

“The point of this quest is approximately 900 miles [1,4

mil km] east of cape cod [península no estado americano de Massachusetts]at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet [pouco menos de 4 mil metros]. It’s a remote area and it’s a challenge to conduct a search there,” said Mauger.

“But we are mobilizing all available resources to locate the vessel and rescue the people on board,” he added.

OceanGate Expeditions reports on its website that the price for an eight-day expedition to see the wreck of the Titanic is $250,000. There were five people on board, including British businessman Hamish Harding, who in 2021 became one of the first people to travel to the Challenger Depression in the Pacific Ocean, the deepest known point on Earth.